Yet another Latin American country votes for an anti-imperialist candidate at presidential elections. And not just any country: this is Colombia, one of the most US-subservient ones on the continent to date. Great news.Jun 21, 2022, 3:16 PMJournalist ID: 1006News Code: 84796108Colombian President-elect Gustavo Petro, a former rebel and a longtime senator who has pledged to transform the country's economic system, won Sunday's election.Gustavo Petro, 62, received more than 50 percent of the vote, with more than 99 percent counted Sunday evening. His opponent, Rodolfo Hernández, a construction magnate who had energized the country with a scorched-earth anti-corruption platform, just over 47 percent.Gustavo Petro's victory as Colombian President-elect and the first leftist president of the country, caused a lot of attention.Colombia's elected president Gustavo Petro, following the assassination of General Soleimani, the former commander of Quds Force of Iran's IRGC, on January 3, 2020, wrote on his Twitter account that Soleimani was the architect of the defeat of the fascist fundamentalists of ISIL in Iraq.""But the United States responded these attempts by assassinating him," Colombia's elected president added on his Twitter account.General Soleimani, the commander of Quds Force of Iran's IRGC and Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) were in separate cars at Baghdad airport when the US carried targeted airstrike to assassinate them on Friday morning, Jan 3, 2020.General Soleimani, was involved in diplomatic contacts with the regional leaders and was carrying a message to the Saudi leaders during a visit to Baghdad when he was assassinated, according to the Iraqi prime minister.