College Student Gets ZERO On Project Over The Term "Biological Women!"

College Student Given "Zero" On Assignment Due To Using The Term "Biological Women" - Anthony Brian Logan

A college student took to TikTok to express her grievance over getting a zero for using the term “biological women” in a project proposal. The professor said that while her proposal was solid, the term “biological women” is exclusionary and unallowed as it further reinforces heteronormativity. The project proposal did count toward her final grade in a course that only has about 15 or so total assignments.