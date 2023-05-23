What's new

College Student Gets ZERO On Project Over The Term "Biological Women!"

A college student took to TikTok to express her grievance over getting a zero for using the term “biological women” in a project proposal. The professor said that while her proposal was solid, the term “biological women” is exclusionary and unallowed as it further reinforces heteronormativity. The project proposal did count toward her final grade in a course that only has about 15 or so total assignments.

I guess we will have to use the term such as ‘women born with vagina’ to be politically correct. Or may be they will have an issue with that too.
 
"The student’s paper was about biological men competing against biological women in sports"

What is she supposed to write then? Men with penis competing with woman with penis ?
 
Whilst in our part of the world we are busy with our own petty sh1t, these people are creating social cancer. Asia and Africa must work to build economies that do not rely on the west.
 

