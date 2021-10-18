Colin Powell, dies of Covid complications at 84

Colin Powell, former secretary of State who made case for Iraq invasion, dies of Covid complications at 84





Colin Powell, the former secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has died from Covid complications at the age of 84.



“General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19,” the Powell family wrote on Facebook.



“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the family said, noting he was fully vaccinated.