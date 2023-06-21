Cold winter on the cards as govt fails to secure LNG gas contracts, no bid received

Has the current inept government accomplished anything worthwhile? Every news report highlights the government's consistent failures. Whether it's regarding IMF agreements, obtaining discounted Russian fuel, managing foreign remittances, maintaining law and order, addressing electricity load shedding, combating rampant inflation, and the never-ending list of issues. This government has successfully worsened our lives while conveniently dismissing their own corruption cases. It's truly a mockery of our country. I feel deeply disheartened and distressed witnessing the chaotic state of affairs this nation has turned into.