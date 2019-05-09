Cold Start Doctrine: The Idea of Limited Scale War & South Asian Insecurity

Sarosh Ibrahim
The author notes that the idea of the CSD in India launched after “Operation Parakram”; the operation was followed by 2001 terror attacks on the Indian Parliament, suspected to be sponsored by Pakistan, and thus in 2004, India developed its Cold Start Doctrine.
Pakistan and India have historically been engaged in several armed struggles against each other, but the post-1998 scenario heightened the tensions between these nuclear states.
India’s military strategy of CSD envisions conducting a limited-scale war much below the nuclear threshold to minimize the chances of escalation.
Read More: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/cold-start-doctrine/
