Chief of Army(COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa witnessed the training launch of the short-range surface-to-surface ballistic missile Nasr on Wednesday. The ISPR gave out details of this SRBM through tweets by its DG, Major General Asif Ghafoor. The two-star general quoted the COAS and tweeted “Nasr puts cold water on ‘cold start’. COAS witnessed training launch of ‘SSM Nasr’ with enhanced range and maneuverability.”Read more: Dangerous implications of India’s cold start doctrine Pakistan has adopted Credible Minimum Deterrence (CMD) as its nuclear posture vis-a-vis India. However, developments on the eastern front at the conventional and strategic levels compelled Pakistan to bolster its deterrent on the full spectrum. The strategic fraternity in Pakistan mulled on the idea of developing Tactical Nuclear Weapons(TNWs) to fill the deterrent gap.Pakistan considers battlefield nuclear weapons as a counter to India’s highly touted Cold Start Doctrine (CSD).Bajwa was reported to have said thatHe also expressed his confidence in “effective command, control, safety and security of all strategic assets and measures being taken to augment these.” war must be avoided at all costs and that the Army’s strategic capabilities were a “guarantee of peace” against a “highly militarized and increasingly belligerent neighbor.Pakistan will go to any length to ensure regional peace and stability,” Gen Bajwa said. “We wholeheartedly support all government efforts at peace through dialogue. Our capability is only meant to ensure [peace]; no one thinks war remains an option,” he said.While congratulating scientists and engineers, he appreciated the operational preparedness of Army Strategic Force.Read more: Can India actually win a war against Pakistan? Improvements in Pakistan’s deterrence capabilities are coming at a time when tensions between India and Pakistan are high with increased chances of military confrontation. Pakistan considers battlefield nuclear weapons as a counter to India’s highly touted Cold Start Doctrine (CSD).Two factors compelled the Indian military to shift away from the Sundarji Doctrine towards a proactive doctrine of limited war: one was the overt nuclearization of India and Pakistan and the other was the abysmally slow mobilization during Operation Parakram. Much to the chagrin, the slow mobilization in the operation launched after the Delhi attacks allowed not only Pakistan to counter-mobilize but also invoke international pressure. The feeling was that Pakistan was not taught a lesson and went “scot free.”