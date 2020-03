Security Forces foiled a major terrorist activity in DI Khan today. On confirmed intelligence about planning of a terrorist activity , Security Forces conducted an IBO on terrorist Hideout near Tank, DI Khan. As soon as troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire. During operation two terrorists (high value targets) killed. In intense exchange of fire Colonel Mujeeb Ur Rehman embraced shahadat. During sanitization operation, a large cache of arms & ammunition recovered from terrorist hideout . Col Mujeeb ur Rehman Shaheed hailed from Bunji, District Astore. He is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter.