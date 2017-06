‘on the basis of assumptions’.

conceded that it was yet to be established that retired Lt Col Habib had been picked up by the Indian forces.

“No final report suggesting that the Indian intelligence agency (RAW) or the Indian government was involved is available with the Foreign Office or the government,”

“We are hundred per cent sure that Indian intelligence agency RAW is behind the kidnapping, but the evidence to this effect is not final.”

He said that the issue appeared to have a link with the conviction of Indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav, but stressed that material was required to legally prove it.

He said that it was still not clear whether the three people were Indian government employees or civilians or working for a private firm

but expressed his helplessness about non-cooperation from Nepal by saying that no sovereign country could be pressurised.

Nepal was not extending cooperation on the issue of retd Col Habib as it used to do in the past.

He said that besides arch rival India, Pakistan’s relations were already strained with Iran and Afghanistan and now Nepal was the fourth country in the region with which Pakistan had tense relations.