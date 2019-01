Incident 0 :

It was the out of control Media which launched a campaign stating government of Pakistan does not have funds, and they must reach out to IMF, and things are really bad , mind you

the Financial planners in Government of Imran Khan , had yet to make any formal tours to try to fix the issue but because of the spread of speculation , there was damage to economy done, but in end , Imran Khan got a record 12+ billion cash pledge and up to 50 Billion in foreign investment since then





The same media did not spend hours to praise the government's strategy or planning. They merely jumped on to the next "Spicy scandal"



Incident 1 :



PM to leave for Qatar by December end (News came out 23rd , December)