Coffee trumps economic crisis as Tim Hortons opens in Pakistan

LAHORE, Pakistan Feb 14 (Reuters) - Pakistanis are queuing for hours to grab coffee and pastries from Canadian chain Tim Hortons, which opened its first outlet in the South Asian country this week just as its economic crisis took a turn for the worse.

In less than a month, Pakistan's currency has lost more than a quarter of its value against the U.S. dollar, and fuel prices have risen by almost a fifth as the government implemented fiscal measures that are prerequisite to unlocking funds from an International Monetary Fund bailout.

Inflation in January spiked to 27% year-on-year, the highest in more than a decade, and the government only has enough foreign reserves to pay for just over three weeks of imports.

All that hasn't stopped scores of Pakistanis from thronging to the cafe since it opened on Saturday at an upmarket Lahore shopping mall.

Tim Hortons is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc (RBI) (QSR.TO), , a Toronto-based company that also owns other fast food brands including Burger King and Popeyes.

"Higher prices don't really matter for the class of people coming here," Ahmad Javed, a medical student who used to go to Tim Hortons while he was living in Canada, told Reuters as he queued up.

"Rich people in Pakistan are getting richer, the poor are becoming poorer while the middle class is struggling."

According to its online menu, a small brewed coffee costs 350 rupees ($1.30), while a large flavoured coffee is twice as much. By comparison, the average government-mandated minimum wage is 25,000 rupees ($94) a month.

"Higher prices don't really matter for the class of people coming here," Ahmad Javed, a medical student who used to go to Tim Hortons while he was living in Canada, told Reuters as he queued up.

"Rich people in Pakistan are getting richer, the poor are becoming poorer while the middle class is struggling."

According to its online menu, a small brewed coffee costs 350 rupees ($1.30), while a large flavoured coffee is twice as much. By comparison, the average government-mandated minimum wage is 25,000 rupees ($94) a month.

With a population of more than 230 million and a $350-billion economy, Pakistan remains a growth market for fast-food companies. McDonald's (MCD.N), Retail Food Group (RFG.AX)-owned Gloria Jean's Coffee and Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N)-owned Pizza Hut are among the international brands with outlets in Pakistan.

Tim Hortons is set to open another two outlets in Lahore, RBI said in a statement. Pakistani firm Blue Foods operates the franchise. Both companies declined to give any details about the outlet's sales in the opening week.

For students such as Pareeshay Khan, the brand's social media traction trumps the cost of the coffee. "I'm here to taste the coffee that's the top social media trend. I don't know about the price, nor do I care."

($1 = 266.5000 Pakistani rupees)

Coffee trumps economic crisis as Tim Hortons opens in Pakistan

Pakistanis are queuing for hours to grab coffee and pastries from Canadian chain Tim Hortons, which opened its first outlet in the South Asian country this week just as its economic crisis took a turn for the worse.
Thanks to PDM, they expect all Pakistanis to go eat donkey burgers from a street vendor in a dirty alleyway.

Its like a starbucks, not a big deal. If you can't afford it go somewhere else.
 
why is this a huge deal; come and buy coffee directly from Tanzania.... we have the best kilimanjaro prized coffee not to mention tea. Instead you are paying exhorbitant prices for a white man's privilege.

I rather sit and sip the swahili kaava on the street vs trying to get something from a muzungu.

migrationology.com

33 Cups for a Buck: Drinking Street Coffee in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Street coffee in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania is extremely cheap at around 3 cents per cup, and it's quite good!
migrationology.com migrationology.com
 
wtf wat a idiot of nation why are our di ck head leaders allowing foreign companies to open shop when we have local vendors selling food and drinks at lower cost.
 
Azadkashmir said:
wtf wat a idiot of nation why are our di ck head leaders allowing foreign companies to open shop when we have local vendors selling food and drinks at lower cost.
Click to expand...
there is definitely no level of consciousness....... what is so special about that chain? plus profits are exported out as well as forex.

if you are willing to pay $3 or more for a cup of expresso when i can have the very best of clove spiced kaava here or ginger infused at street that will beat any of this white man's rubbish for a mere cents.

i stop by at my fav neighbourhood kaava maker... with kaava, i get bajia or grilled cassava for 10c; between 15c i am done....

you will be hard pressed to find western chains here; govt imposes strict guidelines on forex; local businesses only for food.
 
