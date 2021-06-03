Coffee, tea and a token for Covid heroes — why Kenya sent food aid to India

The Kenyan package included the country’s famed tea and coffee, besides groundnuts. The tea and coffee were meant to provide a 'refreshing break' to healthcare workers.

