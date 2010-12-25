What's new

Cockpit System of J-20 Fifth Generation Fighter

Cockpit System of J-20 Fifth Generation Fighter

On+display+at+the+Zhuhai+Air+Show+the+next+generation+of+Chinese+Air+Force+fighter+planes+cockpit+systems.jpg


J-20 Cockpit System

Helmet+aiming+device+supporting+the+use+of+the+next+cockpit+systems.jpg


J-20 Helmet aiming device supporting the use of J-20 cockpit system

This modern cockpit systems the most significant feature is that it has a large central display screen. Within this screen is divided into left and right in accordance with the screen display two content areas, according to experts, who introduced the upper left of the display as the aircraft's radar scanning area and the target selector, and equipped with scale display.

The lower part of the contents of the scope of the attack / goal, playing the kind of choice, Beitan volume changes, firing shells position and other functions. Experts explained that the right of the display is a 3D large-scale electronic map. Lower in the central display console also has a small display to show the aircraft altitude and other specific data.

The right side of the central control area in the upper part of a digital clock display, the lower is the control function of electronic keyboard area, exhibits all the Chinese characters used in the keyboard. Upper left shows the aircraft's own position, including on-board fuel and temperature. Also in the package level indicator display area near the top of the left side, there are equilibrium states of aircraft displays.

Chinese experts has developed a special display helmet sight system. The helmet according to experts said sight, with the rise of targeted and many other features.

At the same time in the interview also learned that the helmet targeting system was developed in the attachment of the next generation of modern aircraft cockpit systems to perform different combat missions, it also has some differences and changes. It tends to be more specialized use.

Chinese experts have explained that such equipment to perform air combat missions in fighter, the Ministry of driving stage of the "level indicator" can be canceled. As long as the driver can directly use the helmet sight together with other cockpit systems can either complete the combat mission. When the required equipment to perform the task of ground attack aircraft against use of time, or need the level of the monitor.

Chinese expert explained that this is because the main features of air operations is to require a reflection of the pilots and the entire system can reach the fastest speed in the shortest possible time that select and attack targets. Which mainly depends on the precision guided air to air missiles to achieve their own.

For in ground combat situations, you need precision targeting system has better ability to be able to hit the best results. The horizontal display provides the ability to precisely target the high than the HMD, so the task of implementation models still need to configure the level of the monitor.

When asked if the implementation of multi-mission fighter how to configure the time, which experts explained that it will be based on matching models and each of the different needs of the users themselves to determine. Level indicates the existence in parallel with the helmet targeting. Enhance the accuracy level of the monitor can be used as the effect of targeting to use.
 
its not J20. look closely at the bottom left of the big screen in the cockpit. it looks like an F22 without the canards (i.e. proposed design for J20). i think its photoshoped JF17
 
Indians should try to build at least the Tejas fighter

Tejas programme

In 1969, the Indian government accepted the recommendation by its Aeronautics Committee that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) should design and develop an advanced technology fighter aircraft around a proven engine.

Based on a 'Tactical Air Support Aircraft' ASR markedly similar to that for the Marut, HAL completed design studies in 1975, but the project fell through due to inability to procure the selected "proven engine" from a foreign manufacturer and the IAF's requirement for an air superiority fighter with secondary air support and interdiction capability remained unfulfilled.

Now 2010 - Status Still In development

Program cost - USD$1.2 billion

Number built - 6 prototypes



 
Testing of the Cockpit System

j20-6.jpg


Look closely the same Cockpit System

If this 1 is nearly the size of the cockpit of J-xx then it must have a tech if not equivalent then at least similar to F-35 in which they integrate cameras in fuselage of air craft through which they provide all around view in HMD by moving the head (I saw in a video of F-35 Tech Demonstrator) and with out it the vision is quiet restricted for the pilot ... In my understanding its very huge and spacious cockpit ... ;) like Rolls Royce :lol: ... but lets see what they have in their basket for us in reallity ... :pop:
 
I think not even by 2025.
Because.
1 PAF doctrine says no twin engine until 2020.
2 What would fill between 5th gen aircraft and rest of F-16. I mean if J-20 is straightaway next than PAF inventory would look bit odd.

So i think, after 2020 PAF would start inducting some heavy twin engine jet and than by 2030 think of 5th gen.
 

