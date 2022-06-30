Watch: In a first, India's Cochin Shipyard builds and delivers autonomous electric barges for Norway Designed by Naval Dynamics, Norway using Kongsberg Maritime systems, these vessels were built at CSL with detailed engineering carried out by CSL

In a historic development for Indian shipbuilding, the state-run Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has built and delivered two Autonomous Electric barges for a Norwegian customer ASKO Maritime AS. Partially funded by the Norwegian Government, this is a part of a green shipping programme that will facilitate emission-free transport of goods across the Oslo fjords. ASKO Maritime, a leading supermarket chain in Norway and aims to achieve Zero Carbon emission goals in its logistic service by 2026.A fjord is a long, deep, narrow body of water that reaches far inland. Fjords are often set in a U-shaped valley with steep walls of rock on either side, such natural formations are found mainly in Norway, Chile, New Zealand, Canada, Greenland, and the U.S. state of Alaska.