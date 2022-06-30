What's new

Cochin Shipyard builds and delivers autonomous electric-barges for norway

Baba_Yaga

Baba_Yaga

FULL MEMBER
Mar 1, 2020
719
-18
722
Country
India
Location
Canada
In a historic development for Indian shipbuilding, the state-run Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has built and delivered two Autonomous Electric barges for a Norwegian customer ASKO Maritime AS. Partially funded by the Norwegian Government, this is a part of a green shipping programme that will facilitate emission-free transport of goods across the Oslo fjords. ASKO Maritime, a leading supermarket chain in Norway and aims to achieve Zero Carbon emission goals in its logistic service by 2026.

A fjord is a long, deep, narrow body of water that reaches far inland. Fjords are often set in a U-shaped valley with steep walls of rock on either side, such natural formations are found mainly in Norway, Chile, New Zealand, Canada, Greenland, and the U.S. state of Alaska.

www.wionews.com

Watch: In a first, India's Cochin Shipyard builds and delivers autonomous electric barges for Norway

Designed by Naval Dynamics, Norway using Kongsberg Maritime systems, these vessels were built at CSL with detailed engineering carried out by CSL
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Zarvan
Turkey’s Dearsan Shipyard To Build 2 OPVs For The Nigerian Navy
Replies
7
Views
917
Titanium100
Titanium100
Viet
Vard wins contract for CSOVs to be built in Norway and Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
186
Viet
Viet
Viet
Two Luxury Superyacht Cruise Ships Building for Vietnam
Replies
0
Views
613
Viet
Viet
beijingwalker
Why China’s electric vehicles are all over Europe
Replies
6
Views
322
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Zapper
MDL Will Deliver All 6 Scorpene Submarine To Indian Navy By 2023: CMD Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad
Replies
1
Views
814
vishwambhar
vishwambhar

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom