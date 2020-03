Guys, please note that only a year ago CocaCola has invested $50 million in BD to start up its new plant. Now, it is another $202 million. It is great that shows American multinational companies are betting on BD's economic future.



So, great days are waiting ahead of us. Many more world-class western companies, hopefully, will follow CocaCola's lead, invest in BD and make this country wealthy and its people employed.

