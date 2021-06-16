What's new

Coca Cola Pakistan announces $50m investment for K-P plant

hydrabadi_arab

Jul 31, 2015
Coca Cola İçecek (CCI) Pakistan has announced that it will invest $50 million as it sets up its seventh production plant in the country in Haripur District, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P).

A delegation of CCI Pakistan, including general manager Ahmet Kursad Ertin, met Prime Minister Imran Khan, and announced the investment for the greenfield project the company plans to set up in Haripur, K-P, some 60 kilometres away from the federal capital Islamabad.

“This will be CCI’s 7th production facility in the country,” a statement issued on Wednesday by the company said. “Construction of this new state-of-the art plant site is scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2022. It will mainly cater to the beverage needs of northern Pakistan.

“The proposed project will not only bring investment but also create direct and indirect employment opportunities as well as revenue generation for the government.”

During the meeting, Ertin pitched the company as a “leading member of the Pakistan-Turkey Business Council and one of the largest private Turkish investors in Pakistan”.

A report on the socio-economic impact of CCI’s business was also presented to the prime minister.

In a tweet in April, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government announced that K-P is open for business and investment and that Coca-Cola would establish a bottling plant in Haripur. However, the size of the investment was not disclosed at the time.

Coca Cola Pakistan announces $50m investment for K-P plant

* Will set up its seventh plant in country in Haripur District
N.Siddiqui

N.Siddiqui

Nov 21, 2015
This plant will certainly suck dry the ground water, deplete the ground water to quite an extent.

And create the unhealthy and hazardous fizzy drink, Coke, Pepsi and other fizzy/soda drinks are unhealthy and the reason for diabetes, high blood pressure, bone degeneration, tooth decay, acidity and stomach ulcers...as it contain unhealthy acids and additives. Also one normal 225 ml bottle contains as much as 10 tea spoons of sugar...


"The problem with fizzy and diet drinks is they're very acidic," Dr Frankie tells Newsbeat. "They can cause erosions to the dental enamel, potentially dissolving the enamel on our teeth". Those full-fat ones especially bring with them a number of health problems, most relating to their high sugar content.04-Sep-2019


www.healthline.com

13 Ways That Sugary Soda Is Bad for Your Health

Here are 13 reasons why sugary soda is bad for your health. Sugar-sweetened beverages are the most fattening and most harmful aspect of the diet.
www.healthline.com www.healthline.com
 
