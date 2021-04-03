What's new

CoBRA commando killed in encounter with Naxals

CoBRA commando killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma
The gunfight took place in Palachalma forest under Kistaram police station limits when a team of the 208th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was out on an anti-Naxal operation.


CoBRA commando killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

The gunfight took place in Palachalma forest under Kistaram police station limits when a team of the 208th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was out on an anti-Naxal operation.
Cobra infested sub-continent.....IAF No 3 Sqn is Cobras, they have a COBRA unit fighting Naxals, Su-30 was shot down while doing a cobra maneuver by AIM-120, Indian Naval 310 Sqn is also called Cobra

On our side, we used Cobra ATGM, we have AH-1 Cobras, we have a PAF squadron named Cobras.....

1641133323580.png
 
The Indians also have a Coast Guard unit called.....Magarmach.....and something else called....Chamgadar.
 
Sir this picture is also someone's avatar on PDF.
 
Look up how many falcons,eagles, hawks, on this forum, pretty much a chidiyaaghar.
 
