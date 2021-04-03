Windjammer said: CoBRA commando killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

The gunfight took place in Palachalma forest under Kistaram police station limits when a team of the 208th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) was out on an anti-Naxal operation.





Cobra infested sub-continent.....IAF No 3 Sqn is Cobras, they have a COBRA unit fighting Naxals, Su-30 was shot down while doing a cobra maneuver by AIM-120, Indian Naval 310 Sqn is also called CobraOn our side, we used Cobra ATGM, we have AH-1 Cobras, we have a PAF squadron named Cobras.....