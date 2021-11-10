Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Coastal city in East China enjoy nuclear heating and reduce coal consumption | 華東沿海城市享受核能供暖，降低煤炭消費
Thread starter
onebyone
Start date
22 minutes ago
onebyone
SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,200
-4
15,032
Country
Location
22 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Joe Biden ‘farted close to Camilla and she can’t stop talking about it’
Latest: Sainthood 101
A moment ago
Americas
L
‘Imran Khan is crushing the poor’: anger rises as inflation grips Pakistan
Latest: Last starfighter
1 minute ago
Pakistan Economy
Pakistan, Israel, Turkey flags marched together in Azerbaijan victory parade
Latest: Aesterix
2 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
N
Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, daughter of former Indonesia president, converts to Hinduism from Islam
Latest: not_two
2 minutes ago
World Affairs
Famous Pakistani Food
Latest: ghazi52
2 minutes ago
Pakistan Tourism
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Featured
Pakistan Navy Type 054AP Frigates - Update, News & Discussion
Latest: Dreamer.
6 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
'Chinese firecrackers of no match for India's arsenal': Arnab Goswami on Pakistan's 'missiles'
Latest: Bilal9
11 minutes ago
Pakistan Strategic Forces
The Pakistani Air Force's Strange New Chinese Missiles
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
33 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Navy | News & Discussions.
Latest: ghazi52
39 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: SQ8
59 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
L
‘Imran Khan is crushing the poor’: anger rises as inflation grips Pakistan
Latest: Last starfighter
1 minute ago
Pakistan Economy
Pakistan, Israel, Turkey flags marched together in Azerbaijan victory parade
Latest: Aesterix
2 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Semi-Final Pakistan vs Australia
Latest: Trango Towers
8 minutes ago
Sports
How we all must gather to stop the menace of TLP
Latest: truthfollower
28 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
Pakistani Roads, Motorways and Highways
Latest: ghazi52
41 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Military Forum Latest Posts
C
Poland to procure 300 second-hand US Cougar MRAP vehicles
Latest: Communism
30 minutes ago
Land Warfare
K
I was near UFO only for five minutes, but when I looked at my watch 30 minutes went by, I only used five minutes’ worth of fuel. How is that possible?
Latest: K_Bin_W
30 minutes ago
Military Forum
2 SS Panthers vs. 21 US Shermans
Latest: dexter
45 minutes ago
Land Warfare
The Taliban, explained
Latest: dexter
48 minutes ago
Military History & Tactics
China Coast Guard holds first high-level meeting with Pakistani counterpart
Latest: beijingwalker
Yesterday at 8:58 PM
Naval Warfare
Country Latest Posts
IRGC releases more videos of US backdown
Latest: Beny Karachun
17 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
conditions on the borders are very unstable, armies should be ready to retaliate on ‘short notice’ : Defense Minister Rajnath
Latest: lonelyman
18 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Signing of defense cooperation agreement with France
Latest: lonelyman
20 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
A newly-released picture shows a large group of Indian soldiers captured by China PLA in Galwan Valley in 2020
Latest: lonelyman
28 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Xi is reportedly angered by Indian defiance along border
Latest: lonelyman
30 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom