COAS visits exercise area in Cholistan, lauds troop performance

Published March 6, 2021

Updated 15 minutes ago







Standing on a tank, COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks to soldiers during his visit to the field training area in Cholistan desert on Friday.



KARACHI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the field training area in Cholistan Desert where he was briefed about corps-level exercise, Zarb-i-Hadeed. ​