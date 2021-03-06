COAS visits exercise area in Cholistan, lauds troop performance

Published March 6, 2021
Standing on a tank, COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks to soldiers during his visit to the field training area in Cholistan desert on Friday.
KARACHI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the field training area in Cholistan Desert where he was briefed about corps-level exercise, Zarb-i-Hadeed.
While appreciating dedication and professionalism of the participating troops, the army chief expressed complete satisfaction over combat readiness and training standards of Bahawalpur Corps.
He said excellent training and commitment enhance the operational capability for effective response to all threats and challenges, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The two-week-long exercise is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formations by creating synergy among infantry, mechanised forces, combat aviation, surveillance platforms, army air defence and artillery while operating within defensive operation cycle of a corps.
The troops and units participating in the exercise displayed great degree of professionalism and synergy while conducting offensive and defensive maneuvers in different phases of the exercise.
Later, the COAS visited logistic installations of Bahawalpur Corps and lauded the engineering skills and maintenance standards achieved.
Earlier, Bahawalpur Corps Commander Lieutenant General Khalid Zia received the army chief on his arrival at the exercise area in the desert.