COAS visited Sialkot and Kotli - ISPR

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Sialkot and Kotli . At Sialkot, COAS attended closing session of Corps level war game where he was briefed on planning parameters and conduct modalities of the exercise. The war game was based on defensive operations cycle of a corps under conventional battle field environment in line with Operational and Planning Directives of Pakistan army. COAS appreciated sound planning and befitting application of varying operational response options to crystallise future plans in view of evolving threat matrix. Earlier on his arrival COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir.COAS also visited troops undergoing field training near Kotli at the conclusion of Corps level Field exercise “Taskheer-e-Jabal”. COAS was briefed about conduct of ongoing exercise aimed at enhancing preparedness of formations for various defensive and offensive manoeuvres in mountainous/ semi mountainous terrain. Troops rehearsed tactical/ operational responses to various contingencies under testing conditions. COAS also interacted with the participating troops. Appreciating hard work, high morale and professionalism of troops, COAS expressed satisfaction over conduct of the exercise. Realistic and futuristic training corresponding to evolving threat is imperative for maintaining operational readiness, COAS remarked. Earlier on his arrival COAS was received by Corps Commander Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas.