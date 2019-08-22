COAS visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah - ISPR

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah today. COAS was given detailed briefing on performance of various production units. The briefing focused on targets achieved, future projects, envisaged modernisation for cost effective and sustainable production and acquisition of modern technology in line with prevailing operational requirements of Pakistan Armed Forces. COAS was also apprised on POF endeavours for international ventures focusing on exports to contribute to national exchequer. COAS visited Display Lounge where newly developed defence products were showcased. Appreciating management & Staff of POF for their dedication to optimise the output, COAS termed POF a force behind the Armed Forces serving as backbone in defence of Pakistan. Technological up-gradation / modernization and indigenous development to attain self-reliance in defence production is vital to meet the challenges of future battlefield, COAS concluded.