COAS visited PAF Air War College Institute & COD Karachi - ISPR .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Aug 7, 2019
Pakistan
Pakistan
ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) visited PAF Air War College Institute at Karachi. AWCI is the highest learning pedestal of PAF. Addressing the participants of 34th Air War Course, COAS appreciated thorough professionalism of PAF and its enviable achievements. COAS urged the officers to make consistent efforts to keep abreast with modern developments and maintain cutting edge advantage. Superiority in modern day battlefield can only be maintained if we remain alive to contemporary challenges and are prepared to tackle them in line with emerging modern concepts, COAS reiterated. We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to any misadventure by the adversary,COAS emphasised .
Earlier, COAS visited Central Ordnance Depot Karachi. COAS was briefed about upgradation of existing century old infrastructure of the depot on modern lines for provision of smooth logistics support . COAS appreciated the efforts of Ordnance Corps for its commitment in the field of logistics to enhance operational efficiency . On arrival at COD Karachi, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chief of Logistics Staff & Corps Commander Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum.





 
Deltadart

May 22, 2016
United States
United States
Army should divert some if it's funds to the PAF, because without them army is a sitting duck for the enemies. Get them all the latest gadgets we can afford
 
