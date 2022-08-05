What's new

COAS visited newly raised Army Cyber Command | PTV | Aug 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555580398687731713



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555580412310724608



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555603625212272640



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555624527727583233



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1555588146833883136




www.instagram.com

Radio Pakistan News on Instagram: "Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited newly raised Army Cyber Command on Friday. According to ISPR, the COAS also visited Cyber Division and Army Center of Emerging Technologies, two of the main com

Radio Pakistan News shared a post on Instagram: "Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited newly raised Army Cyber Command on Friday. According to ISPR, the COAS also visited Cyber Division and Army Center of Emerging Technologies, two of the main components of Army Cyber Command...
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com


# It Seems IG Communication & IT post has been changed to Commander Army Cyber Command .
 
