COAS Visited Heavy Industry Taxila ( peek at Al Khalid and Al zarar armor)

Aug 12, 2021
Today COAS visited heavy industries taxilla in this video by ISPR we can see armor of Al Khalid turret armor open and some information about Al- Zarrar. This is my first post so if its in the wrong category then sorry.

Video link:

Also can anyone with good understanding about Tanks elaborate on images bellow?


What dose it mean by old T-59 casted turret with reshaping plates? Dose this imply that Al zarrar is just old T-59 with some new metal plates attached to its turret?
 
Old Tanks with newer Tech are still made battle worthy. So your armor fleet stays strong and that's how it ought to be.
 
Check out the other thread that was made about this :)
 
