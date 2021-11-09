COAS Visited Heavy Industry Taxila - 9 Nov 2021

ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) today. COAS was briefed about HIT capabilities , progress of ongoing projects and recently undertaken Balancing, Modernisation and Revamping (BMR) measures for HIT production units . COAS visited various facilities of HIT and witnessed recently developed enhanced protection solutions and, ballistic / IED protection of military vehicles and manufacturing, rebuild and upgradation of tanks and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs). COAS witnessed on-going Research & Development projects and lauded the efforts of HIT to attain self-reliance through indigenisation in modern technologies of Tanks, Artillery Guns and ballistic protection solutions for vehicles. COAS expressed his confidence in expertise of HIT and appreciated commitment of Chairman, officers and workforce towards transforming HIT into a modern defence production industry for meeting requirements of Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) at par with international standards. Self-reliance in defence production is the hall mark of any country and we are proud of the milestones achieved towards that end, COAS remarked. Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Major General Syed Aamer Raza, Chairman HIT.