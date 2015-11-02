COAS visit and Snipers

Faqir of ipi
Dec 26, 2018
His face is always like that mere bahiOn 0.1 second I see the face of a failure ..
Why so?On 0.1 second I see the face of a failure ..
But he looks disssapointed I agree.His face is always like that mere bahi
because his face reminding me of the faces of each and every soldier who died in Wazirstan and Baluchistan under his watch, hence his face is the face of a failure, And I am from Karachi last i check its still in Pakistan .Why so?
And are you from Pakistan or India?
Well you can't blame him.because his face reminding me of the faces of each and every soldier who died in Wazirstan and Baluchistan under his watch, hence his face is the face of a failure, And I am from Karachi last i check its still in Pakistan .
No I can and I will blame him because he is the leader of Army , hence every death of a soldier he so claims to be like his son, his leadership failures can be seen on his face and the in deaths of our soldiers .Well you can't blame him.
Deaths of soldiers are inevitable when the first bullet will always be fired by terrorists.