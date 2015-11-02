What's new

COAS visit and Snipers

SecularNationalist said:
Why so?
And are you from Pakistan or India?
because his face reminding me of the faces of each and every soldier who died in Wazirstan and Baluchistan under his watch, hence his face is the face of a failure, And I am from Karachi last i check its still in Pakistan .
 
YeBeWarned said:
because his face reminding me of the faces of each and every soldier who died in Wazirstan and Baluchistan under his watch, hence his face is the face of a failure, And I am from Karachi last i check its still in Pakistan .
Well you can't blame him.
Deaths of soldiers are inevitable when the first bullet will always be fired by terrorists.
 
SecularNationalist said:
Well you can't blame him.
Deaths of soldiers are inevitable when the first bullet will always be fired by terrorists.
No I can and I will blame him because he is the leader of Army , hence every death of a soldier he so claims to be like his son, his leadership failures can be seen on his face and the in deaths of our soldiers .
 
