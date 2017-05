Pakistan will look to allay Tehran’s fears regarding its participation in the Saudi military alliance headed by the celebrated General Raheel Sharif. COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa is likely to visit Tehran to discuss the matter with the Iranian leadership. The army chief, besides addressing Iranian concerns regarding the alliance, would reiterate Pakistan’s desire to act as a mediator between Saudi Arabia and Iran.“Until the Iranian regime is willing to be a partner for peace, all nations of conscience must work together to isolate Iran, deny it funding for terrorism.”– Donald TrumpThis comes at a time when the 39-country military alliance, known as the IMAFT was said to have been given support and direction in the recently concluded Riyadh Summit. In his speech, President Trump castigated Iran and singled it out as the biggest perpetrator, financier, and abettor of terrorism.Read more: US-Saudi arms deal: Is this setting the stage for a Saudi-Iranian war? “But no discussion of stamping out this threat would be complete without mentioning the government that gives terrorists all three — safe harbor, financial backing, and the social standing needed for recruitment. It is a regime that is responsible for so much instability in the region. I am speaking of course of Iran,” he said.“From Lebanon to Iraq to Yemen, Iran funds, arms, and trains terrorists, militias, and other extremist groups that spread destruction and chaos across the region. For decades, Iran has fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror,” he added.In the process, Trump pinpointed the enemy and what this consortium of countries must do.“Until the Iranian regime is willing to be a partner for peace, all nations of conscience must work together to isolate Iran, deny it funding for terrorism, and pray for the day when the Iranian people have the just and righteous government they deserve,” he stressed.Iran and Pakistan are witnessing some tiffs between them off-late. Border skirmishes have followed by threats from the Iranian military.It would not be wrong to fathom that the IMAFT is heavily against Iran, and Saudi Arabia will play a lead role in the surge against it. This puts Pakistan in a precarious situation, since not only is it a part of the alliance but also its decorated war hero, General Raheel Sharif, is commanding it.Read more: Rising tensions between the neighbors; Pakistan offers diplomacy to Iran Iran and Pakistan are witnessing some tiffs between them off-late. Border skirmishes have followed by threats from the Iranian military. However, it is Pakistan’s participation in the alliance which is causing trouble between the two countries.