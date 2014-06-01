What's new

COAS takes notice on Karachi incident - DG ISPR

A

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
518
1
998
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

" Taking notice of Karachi incident , COAS has directed Commander Karachi Corps to immediately inquire in to the circumstances to determine the facts and report back as soon as possible " - DG ISPR
 
Wikki019

Wikki019

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2019
491
1
788
Country
Pakistan
Location
Germany
Jinn Baba said:
DG rangers Sindh had rangers pick up and detain the IG police and force him to take action against Capt Sufdar.

Many senior police officers in Sindh have since handed in their resignations.
Click to expand...
If true, this is utter humiliating and disgraceful towards our institutions.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

zeenat shehzadi
GEO Ko jeenay do ! Geo and Jang Group’s Response to the Allegations .
2
Replies
17
Views
4K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top