COAS strictly orders Army and ISI to stay away from Politics

Tau fauj kaya khud ko mehangai sa bhi dur rakhy...? The decision made by politicians and establishment are affecting people.. public need its representative to speak on their behalf in the parliament. Current politicians have no connection to the masses. That is why they are raising the commodities prices w/o worrying facing any public anger. This drags them and every Pakistani automatically to the politics. ..
 
Unfortunately, Imran Khan has brought his politics to a point where his clear target is neutrals while his social media is running a constant campaign against General Bajwa, allegedly PTI leadership is behind all this.
Institutions have evidence of this as well. Such evidence will come to light or not, it will be known in the coming days.

-Ansar Abbasi
 
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543833630962753538

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1543802593234882561

Same Ansar abbasi have written a saem story on 25th February 2022 about new DG ISI orders to stay away from politics
How is that even possible ?
when the COAS himself is claiming to have led the previous government like a child by hand.

BJ has completely lost the plot, and after kiyani, he will be remembered as the most unreasonable generals produced.

At this point, the institution has to take a look deep inside,
all 36 old men, have to ask and answer, why is this happening ?
 
Is he trying to say that Army and ISI get involved in politics on their own and their Chief has nothing to do with it?

Extended Bajwa has been a pathetic show of performance in all domains.
 
1656924792599.png


Bajwa wants total control over politics, so he's just warning Army not to get in his way.
 
Is he trying to say that Army and ISI get involved in politics on their own and their Chief has nothing to do with it?

Extended Bajwa has been a pathetic show of performance in all domains.
Just a show off to public that we're neutral

Zardari have given orders to PPP and bureaucracy to stop corruption in sindh.

Nawaz shairf have decided face his cases and punishment in Pakistan
 
The main reason for our situation is that our ‘nation’ has become morally corrupt to the core.
Bribe in everything, reference/sifarish in everything.
When personal interests become priority over country…..it happens

Bas har jaga “itne paise de do apka kaam hojaiga”. From needing protocol at airports to anything to do at any Govt offices, from shopkeepeer to police to anyone, its about money. We’ve even left corrupt africa behind…..even they have fixed their countries into vibrant places…..our so-called leaders since 1947 have just indulged in ethical, moral and physical corruption.
Its not possible to fix generally. It will need massive war for new/better/honest leadership to appear……whether its internal, or external (Ghazwa e Hind)……remains to be seen.
PTI is not the answer or solution as its filled with same corrup individuals……just look at their massive assets. When these people have amassed billions in land and money, u expect them to care for poor/common man? They just want your votes in the same corrupt system.

Ye sab aik jaise hain……includes all judiciary, military, bureaucracy, politicians AND all awaam. All the fucking same.
I eagerly await ghazwa e hind to begin cleansing of this filth and lawlessness…..yes we may end up in its casualties but thats what it will take, nothing less.

Bajra and his crore commanders with their fat bellies and billions, and 20 batmans……are equally at fault…..their actual war fighting capabilities are zero……bas ghareeb awam k bachay bahadur hain, these generals are not, they fold on a phonecall from usa bureaucrats, remember musharraf call by colin powell ??

We pray to Almighty Allah swt to cleanse ALL filth from the world….and to restore Islamic rule with the Imam Mehdi inshAllah
 
to jo itni mojain lagi hui hain inki.. we lavish lifestyle.... wo mulak ka hukamrano wala attitude woh kidr jaye ga ab? :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: TRUCK KI BATTI!!!!
 

