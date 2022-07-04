COAS strictly orders Army and ISI to stay away from Politics

The main reason for our situation is that our ‘nation’ has become morally corrupt to the core.

Bribe in everything, reference/sifarish in everything.

When personal interests become priority over country…..it happens



Bas har jaga “itne paise de do apka kaam hojaiga”. From needing protocol at airports to anything to do at any Govt offices, from shopkeepeer to police to anyone, its about money. We’ve even left corrupt africa behind…..even they have fixed their countries into vibrant places…..our so-called leaders since 1947 have just indulged in ethical, moral and physical corruption.

Its not possible to fix generally. It will need massive war for new/better/honest leadership to appear……whether its internal, or external (Ghazwa e Hind)……remains to be seen.

PTI is not the answer or solution as its filled with same corrup individuals……just look at their massive assets. When these people have amassed billions in land and money, u expect them to care for poor/common man? They just want your votes in the same corrupt system.



Ye sab aik jaise hain……includes all judiciary, military, bureaucracy, politicians AND all awaam. All the fucking same.

I eagerly await ghazwa e hind to begin cleansing of this filth and lawlessness…..yes we may end up in its casualties but thats what it will take, nothing less.



Bajra and his crore commanders with their fat bellies and billions, and 20 batmans……are equally at fault…..their actual war fighting capabilities are zero……bas ghareeb awam k bachay bahadur hain, these generals are not, they fold on a phonecall from usa bureaucrats, remember musharraf call by colin powell ??



We pray to Almighty Allah swt to cleanse ALL filth from the world….and to restore Islamic rule with the Imam Mehdi inshAllah