COAS reached KSA on four days visit before PM Imran Khan visit - ARY News .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Scorpiooo said:
Is something imp going ?
Seems like deadlock created by SMQ , is going to be broken this time or not
Jinn Baba said:
Why does IK need Bajwa holding his finger whenever he visits Saudi?
Everybody in this world ( who have eyes on Pakistan And Pakistan Army ) know that Pakistan Army has strong ties or relationship with KSA , USA , UK . UAE establishments or Royals . Military diplomacy is being used to remove distrust .
 
ghazi52

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa has reached Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on an official visit.
COAS will meet KSA civil and military leadership during the visit.


1620146334128.png




1620147316374.png
 
Scorpiooo

H!TchHiker said:
Are u saying SmQ acted upon his own? Without PMIk approval...then why SMQ on his position until now ?
I never said, he was front man, ... i was using for context ...

Actual thing is that they may be want to do damage control or retry
Pakistan Ka Beta said:
Everybody in this world ( who have eyes on Pakistan And Pakistan Army ) know that Pakistan Army has strong ties or relationship with KSA , USA , UK . UAE establishments or Royals . Military diplomacy is being used to remove distrust .
Last time after that statement Gen Bajwa visited KSA ... but things remain cold
 
