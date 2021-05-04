COAS reached KSA on four days visit before PM Imran Khan visit - ARY News .

Pakistan Ka Beta
- Aug 7, 2019
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javeed Bajwa reached KSA on four days visit . ARY News .
Is something imp going ?Army Chief reached KSA on four day visit to KSA . ARY News .
Are u saying SmQ acted upon his own? Without PMIk approval...then why SMQ on his position until now ?Is something imp going ?
Seems like deadlock created by SMQ , is going to be broken this time or not
Everybody in this world ( who have eyes on Pakistan And Pakistan Army ) know that Pakistan Army has strong ties or relationship with KSA , USA , UK . UAE establishments or Royals . Military diplomacy is being used to remove distrust .Why does IK need Bajwa holding his finger whenever he visits Saudi?
I never said, he was front man, ... i was using for context ...Are u saying SmQ acted upon his own? Without PMIk approval...then why SMQ on his position until now ?
Last time after that statement Gen Bajwa visited KSA ... but things remain coldEverybody in this world ( who have eyes on Pakistan And Pakistan Army ) know that Pakistan Army has strong ties or relationship with KSA , USA , UK . UAE establishments or Royals . Military diplomacy is being used to remove distrust .