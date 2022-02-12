COAS Qamar javed Bajwa official visit to the USA

That Guy said: Thankfully, geopolitics doesn't run on people's personal feelings, and instead looks atnation's interests.



Your words mean nothing when it comes to Pakistani national and regional interests. Click to expand...

Yes you are correct my words mean nothing.Because logic doesn't prevail in Pakistan and amongst Pakistanis. There are no national interests vis a vi America. They have interest and Pakistan is the dog waiting for the bone from the masters table.If only people like you understood that we have a God given right to the table. Not the boneOur national interest would be much better served by creating law and order and eradicating corruption. Then watch this nation fly. Instead people like you think running to a inept master is the way forward.Enjoy the pain