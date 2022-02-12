COAS Qamar javed Bajwa official visit to the USA

Two top officials from the Government will visit the United States , The officials are also expected to visit the White House where they would meet the US National Security Advisor.Why waste time and fuel..
America is the enemy...no matter how you look at it. They will never ever be our friend and we don't want them anywhere near us
Jaty jaty agar V-kit dilwa jay F-16 ki to isko sary khoon maafBajwa Sahib apna aakhri "phuddu" lagaanay ja rahay haen.
"Aakhari geet mohabbat ka suna loon tau chaloon
Ik zara hosh main aa loon tau chaloon"
Qamar javed bajwa will depart on an official visit to the USA on 20 feb 2022 where he will meet the top US officials at the pentagon
Sounds interesting
Thankfully, geopolitics doesn't run on people's personal feelings, and instead looks atnation's interests.
Biden is supporting india while pentagon guys are inviting Pakistani military generals, bad days for bidenRussia & China are supporting PMIK
US is supporting the establishment.
PMIK visited China and visiting Russia later this month while COAS is going to visit the US.
Nothing surprising here.
What the game plan, US can't be trusted in any capacityIt would be either NSA and Bajwa or Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Bajwa. They are visiting on Khan special instructions. So let see what are we going to do here or what game we have in play.
Your words mean nothing when it comes to Pakistani national and regional interests.
Your words mean nothing when it comes to Pakistani national and regional interests.
I wish I had any clue about it but I am clueless here. It could be related to Afghan Taliban and their funds and trying to talk sense into USA.What the game plan, US can't be trusted in any capacity