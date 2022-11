COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Last Address | 23 November 2022

This guy (Bajwa) claims that Pakistan Army will not interfere in Politics of the country. So he admits that Pakistan Army leadership has interfered in Pakistan's politics before?His comment regarding indians not criticizing their military even though they commit human rights violation. I have news for you, Mr. Bajwa, at least the indians are able to elect whom they think their leaders should be, even if they are fascists. In Pakistan, the People of Pakistan are not even allowed to elect their leader because the Capital of Pakistan is not in Islamabad, rather it is thousands of kilometers away in Washington and London.Mr. Bajwa's family has been exposed of raking in $$ billions at the expense of Pakistan and its people. Released documents are in fact from FBR. You have properties in Western countries, just like Zardari, Nawaz, Shebaz, Mariam, Fazlu Rahman and their cronies. What difference is there between those convicted criminal politicians and yourself, Mr. Bajwa?You who wear a uniform and have the responsibility of defending this nation, perform Sijdah to your Qiblah in Washington and London. Had you not done so, you and Pakistan Army would not have allowed the systematic rape of Pakistan's people and wealth.If you or whoever succeeds you, have even an ounce of Imaan, then you would protect the Supreme Court of Pakistan and allow the full prosecution of Nawaz, Zardari, Shebaz, Bilawal, Mariam, Fazlu Rahman and use your relations with Western countries to retrieve the stolen wealth and incriminating documents that will help Pakistan Supreme Court convict these traitors and parasites.When a country has no rule of law, rest assured such a country is doomed to be destroyed from within. It is shameful, disgraceful that you call yourselves Muslim, yet your conduct is that of Shayateen. Lanath upon such people who willfully loot, plunder and oppress their own countrymen. Musalman kay naam par kala dhubbah!!!