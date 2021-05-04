COAS Qamar Bajwa Tells** How Ishaq Dar Destroyed Pakistan's Economy

-20 Billion figure

a) Fix the Trade Imbalance​

b) Turn Economy figures positive​

c) Pay Down Short term loans from friendly nations​

d) Greater number expats moving to Middle East​

Nawaz Sharif / Ishaq Dar's policy were very simplea) Borrow Moneyb) By end of 5 Year Return the MoneyThere is no real increase in Rupee PriceThere is no real increase in EconomyNo Gain No Loss - StalemateThe Economy stays neutralThe underlying problems remained but CPEC power projects were accelerated under CPEC under general CPEC guidelinesTowards the 5th year , the Import Imbalance messed up Pakistan's Budget for incoming PTI governmentwas a massive problem. There was a failure of checks and balance related to ImportsGovernment was making Custom Tax Income from Import so short term they benefitted people bringing in stuff from outside and paying small Tax fee to GovernmentIshaq Dar neither fixed the issues nor created any more issue I saw the money intake / returnHe merely facilitated access to IMF funds with his knowledge about inner workings of the IMF instituteHowever that does not , helps fix Pakistan's Long term issueThe difference in what Imran Khan's Team have attempted to do is