General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on a two days long official visit to Republic of Azerbaijan called on His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and His Excellency Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan at Baku, today.During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral defence and security cooperation in various fields were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan share common values based on rich cultural, religious and historical affinities and have tremendous geo-strategic significance / potential for mutually beneficial and enhanced cooperation at all forums. COAS also expressed Pakistan Army’s desire to further enhance bilateral military cooperation and regional partnership between the two countries.The dignitaries thanked COAS for Pakistan support to Azerbaijan at all international forums. Earlier on arrival at Ministry of Defence, COAS was also presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.