What's new

COAS on a two days long official visit to Republic of Azerbaijan

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
61,127
64
96,635
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on a two days long official visit to Republic of Azerbaijan called on His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and His Excellency Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan at Baku, today.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral defence and security cooperation in various fields were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan share common values based on rich cultural, religious and historical affinities and have tremendous geo-strategic significance / potential for mutually beneficial and enhanced cooperation at all forums. COAS also expressed Pakistan Army’s desire to further enhance bilateral military cooperation and regional partnership between the two countries.

The dignitaries thanked COAS for Pakistan support to Azerbaijan at all international forums. Earlier on arrival at Ministry of Defence, COAS was also presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.



1624299051863.png






1624299080318.png






1624299101113.png
 
ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
61,127
64
96,635
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistan keen to enhance military cooperation with Azerbaijan: Gen Qamar

COAS meets President Ilham Aliyev in Baku during his two-day official visit, says ISPR


News Desk
June 21, 2021



chief of army staff general qamar javed bajwa met with azerbaijan defence minister colonel general hasanov zakir asgar in baku photo twitter ali f alizada


Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with Azerbaijan Defence Minister Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar in Baku. PHOTO: TWITTER/@Ali_F_Alizada


Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday met Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev and Defence Minister Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar in Baku, military said.
Gen Qamar, who is on a two-day official visit to Azerbaijan, discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan peace process and bilateral defence and security cooperation in various fields during the meetings, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan share common values based on rich cultural, religious and historical affinities and have tremendous geo-strategic significance and potential for mutually beneficial and enhanced cooperation at all forums, the military’s media wing quoted the army chief as saying.
He also expressed Pakistan Army’s desire to further enhance bilateral military cooperation and regional partnership between the two countries.

“The dignitaries thanked COAS for Pakistan’s support to Azerbaijan at all international forums,” the statement added.
Earlier on arrival at Ministry of Defence, Gen Qamar was also presented a guard of honour by a smartly turned out military contingent, the ISPR communiqué said.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom