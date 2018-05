COAS of the Indian Army Honoured at SLMA During Visit

India’s Army Chief Visits Trincomalee & 22 Division



22 Division Headquarters in Trincomalee under the Security Force Headquarters - East (SFHQ-East) on Thursday (16) extended a red carpet welcome to the visiting India’s Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Bipin Rawat when he paid a formal visit to the 22 Division Headquarters as part of his itinerary in Sri Lanka.



In conformity with military formalities, a drive-past Guard Turnout presented by the troops of the 22 Division greeted the day’s Chief Guest soon after General Rawat arrived at the 22 Division main entrance.



After a warm welcome, extended by Major General Santhusitha Pananwala, Commander, Security Forces - East, the visiting COAS received a briefing on the roles and tasks of the SFHQ-East and a comprehensive account of ongoing development, reconciliation and reconstruction projects, being pursued by the troops in the area.



Giving eternal memory and significance to the visiting Army Chief’s arrival at the SFHQ-East, all Officers a few minutes later posed for a group photo with the visiting Army Chief before he was invited to pen a few words in the Visitors' Book.



An exchange of symbolic mementoes brought the cordial meeting to an end.



Before that, he made a bee-line to the Eastern Naval Headquarters in Trincomalee and had an interaction with the Commander, Eastern Naval Area.



Arrangements at the Eastern Naval Headquarters also facilitated all visitors to partake of refreshments with Naval Officers present there.



Major General Aruna Jayasekara, General Officer Commanding, 22 Division was also present at the occasion.



Visiting Army Chief Venerates Sri Dalada Maligawa



India's Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat, currently in Sri Lanka on a goodwill tour received the spiritual blessings of the most sacred Tooth Relic at Kandy Sri Dalada Maligawa this afternoon (15), a holy place reported to have been very close to the heart of the visiting Army Chief.



On behalf of the Commander of the Army, Major General Rukmal Dias, Commander, Security Forces – Central (SF-Cen) as the one in charge of Kandy area was on hand at the Kandy Dalada Maligawa premises to receive the Indian Chief of Army Staff and his delegation who arrived there exclusively to pay homage to the sacred Tooth Relic.



Major General Rukmal Dias, together with Mrs Thanuja Dias and Brigadier Tissa Nanayakkara, General Officer Commanding, 11 Division and Major General Anura Sudasinghe, Liason Officer welcomed the Army Chief, his spouse and the delegation before they were received by the Chief Secretary of the sacred place.



The visiting military leader with a tray of Jasmin flowers made offerings to the Temple, together with his spouse, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and the delegates had a close look inside the Maligawa chambers of historic importance and showed interest, inquiring into the conduct of the annual Esala procession.



Mrs Thanuja Dias welcomed the spouse on arrival and accompanied her to the observances inside the temple.