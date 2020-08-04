/ Register

COAS meets retired, serving senior military officers to discuss regional security

Discussion in 'Pakistan Army' started by ghazi52

    ghazi52

    ghazi52

    COAS meets retired, serving senior military officers to discuss regional security


    https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/6...-retired-and-serving-senior-military-officers
     
    Amavous

    Amavous

    I just hope that General (r) Raheel Sharif gave a few pointers to Bajwa on how to be proactive and lead from the front.
     
    ghazi52

    ghazi52

    General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited Lahore and met with senior serving /retired military officers at Corps Headquarters Lahore.
    COAS had an interactive session on wide ranging issues including professional matters, security situation in the region, measures to optimise dividends of peace and stability and also the challenges and opportunities. At the end the participants shared multifarious suggestions and thanked COAS for the candid discussion.
    General Jehangir Karamat (Retired), General Ahsan Saleem Hyat (Retired), General Tariq Majid (Retired), General Rashad Mahmood (Retired) and General Raheel Sharif (Retired) were also present during the interaction.
    Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Majid Ehsan, Commander Lahore Corps.
     
    jaibi

    jaibi

    It's General Raheel Sharif (Rtd) the person retires the rank doesn't. Nitpick but people, PUH-LEASE! :D
     
    Safriz

    Safriz

    He has disappeared.
    Any recent post or picture about him?
     
    jaibi

    jaibi

    Sir is a man of action :D I'm sure he's doing something for his beautiful nation
     
    VCheng

    VCheng

    But then how would one know what degree of sycophancy to display if the rank is not described as retired? :D
     
    jaibi

    jaibi

    We get scolded for this mistake :D it's just something people outside of service never seem to appreciate. The actions of the man behind the rank speak not the rank. I have seen Major Generals get up to greet their seniors who were superseded.
     
    VCheng

    VCheng

    The military has its own ways, to be sure. Where else would a "passing out" parade be possible? :D
     
    HaMoTZeMaS

    HaMoTZeMaS

    In a program Dr Shahid disclosed some hints How Sir Raheel has been working here in Saudia.
    I wish him luck. People like him are the reason i sleep tight every night
     
    HaMoTZeMaS

    HaMoTZeMaS

    I feel, Central Command did a review and passed instructions for our reserves to be ready. Could be that Time has come.
    Shor shara kuch zyada he ha
     
