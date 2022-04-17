What's new

COAS meeting with Ex serviceman

AZADPAKISTAN2009

AZADPAKISTAN2009

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 8, 2009
34,261
65
36,713
Country
Pakistan
Location
China
Thank you to General Bajwa for taking stand to be with People of Pakistan. A General who has ability to strategically correct errors is the strongest General.

"The Military goes to fight to protect the people , it is the People which makes the nation great. The soldiers who go to war , have their People in their mind and the freedom of their people in their minds."


:pakistan: :pakistan: :pakistan: :pakistan: :pakistan:


The oversight
1- Intelligence gathered reports of external interference but it was not made public

2- If it became public it was at limited level

3- The dual interpretation by KALA coat, against interest of an elected government of Pakistan
when courts are suppose to ensure they back their Government

4- Failure of mechanism to protect President and Prime Minister during a time when a threat exists in form of a letter :big_boss:

5- Kala coat sessions and not reviewing the threat letter and not reviewing PTI claim interfering with loyalty of some of it's members and parading it on Private Channels


Pakistan needs to move towards a announcement of election by Eid according to decision taken by President of Pakistan Alvi.


Let people of Pakistan stand up and pick their Leader
 
Last edited:
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
21,721
1
32,329
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
after making a massive chawal, now its back to being sugar and spice?

NO. you fd up big time.

even ex-servicemen went against their institution which rarely ever happens.
 
SIPRA

SIPRA

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 31, 2019
10,624
2
18,073
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Acetic Acid said:
How COAS can say this when there's already a sitting Prime Minister is in office
It's disrespectful towards PM

COAS is behaving like a kid who'll select a toy of his choice
Constitution does not allow such talks from COAS.

The guy who reported this below is spokesman of Pakistan Ex serviceman Society.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515663854616956933
Click to expand...

I doubt that he said, what is being ascribed to him by this retired Major.
 
shayyman

shayyman

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 6, 2022
81
0
143
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
Acetic Acid said:
How COAS can say this when there's already a sitting Prime Minister is in office
It's disrespectful towards PM

COAS is behaving like a kid who'll select a toy of his choice
Constitution does not allow such talks from COAS.

The guy who reported this below is spokesman of Pakistan Ex serviceman Society.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1515663854616956933
Click to expand...
I don't believe him but wow a criminal imposed on nation by foreign conspiracy is disrespectful to you? Kaun loag ho tum.
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
21,721
1
32,329
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
5,304
0
7,532
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
People will be with Pakistan Army to help bring new elections in 90 days inshallah

Bold move appreciate the honesty and openness
Click to expand...
The only way Army redeems itself is by hanging these corrupt lot outside the parliament. Impose martial law for 15 days. Purge the traitors, within their own ranks too, then call an election.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 23, Members: 18, Guests: 5)

Similar threads

313ghazi
England football legend Michael Owen meets COAS Bajwa
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
Azadkashmir
Azadkashmir
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Ex-PTI official spills beans on controversial issues
Replies
5
Views
423
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM, COAS discuss ‘professional matters’ of Pakistan Army
Replies
5
Views
635
Goritoes
Goritoes
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
  • Locked
PM Office has received summary for DG ISI's appointment
Replies
7
Views
607
Taimoor Khan
Taimoor Khan
313ghazi
PM Imran, COAS reach Balochistan's Naushki to spend day with troops who repulsed terrorist attack
Replies
3
Views
446
Clutch
Clutch

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom