COAS meeting with Ex serviceman

Acetic Acid
FULL MEMBER
- May 10, 2021
- 359
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
How COAS can say this when there's already a sitting Prime Minister is in office
It's disrespectful towards PM
COAS is behaving like a kid who'll select a toy of his choice
Constitution does not allow such talks from COAS.
The guy who reported this below is spokesman of Pakistan Ex serviceman Society.
It's disrespectful towards PM
COAS is behaving like a kid who'll select a toy of his choice
Constitution does not allow such talks from COAS.
The guy who reported this below is spokesman of Pakistan Ex serviceman Society.