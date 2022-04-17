COAS meeting with Ex serviceman

Thank you to General Bajwa for taking stand to be with People of Pakistan. A General who has ability to strategically correct errors is the strongest General."The Military goes to fight to protect the people , it is the People which makes the nation great. The soldiers who go to war , have their People in their mind and the freedom of their people in their minds."1- Intelligence gathered reports of external interference but it was not made public2- If it became public it was at limited level3- The dual interpretation by KALA coat,of an elected government of Pakistanwhen courts are suppose to ensure they back their Government4- Failure of mechanism to protect President and Prime Minister during a time when a threat exists in form of a letter5- Kala coat sessions and not reviewing the threat letter and not reviewing PTI claim interfering with loyalty of some of it's members and parading it on Private ChannelsPakistan needs to move towards a announcement of election by Eid according to decision taken by President of Pakistan Alvi.Let people of Pakistan stand up and pick their Leader