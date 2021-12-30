COAS lauds healthcare workers' ‘exemplary role’ in fight against Covid

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa addressing 54th convocation ceremony of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan in Islamabad. SCREENGRAB

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appreciated the “exemplary role” and services of the medical community as frontline warriors against the Covid-19 pandemic, the military’s media wing said.He made these remarks while addressing the 54th convocation ceremony of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) held at the Jinnah Convention Centre in Islamabad on Thursday. General Qamar was the chief guest on the occasion, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).On arrival, the COAS was received by CPSP vice-president Professor Shoaib Shafi.He conferred degrees on successful graduates and awarded medals to high achievers. The army chief was also conferred honorary fellowship of CPSP.Speaking on the occasion, Gen Qamar congratulated the fellowship/membership of CPSP on achieving an important milestone in their careers.He especially lauded the role of CPSP in enabling Pakistan’s doctors/physicians to achieve specialisation in respective fields at par with contemporary international forums.“Doctors and healthcare workers are the heroes who despite all challenges worked tirelessly for the safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan during Covid-19," the ISPR quoted Gen Qamar as saying.Nation pays tribute to all those doctors and paramedics who sacrificed their lives as first responders in the battle against the pandemic while saving many precious lives, he added.While mentioning the immense contributions of the Army Medical Corps to the national healthcare system, the COAS said: “All available resources will be utilised to ensure safety and security of people of Pakistan.”