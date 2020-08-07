/ Register

COAS, Japanese defence minister hold talks

    August 07 , 2020

    RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had a video conversation with Defence Minister of Japan Kono Taro on Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

    Matters of mutual interest, military-to-military ties, defence and security cooperation and Pakistan’s commitment to Covid-19 were discussed. Defence Minister of Japan Kono Taro appreciated Pakistan’s successful fight against COVID-19 and measures against the locust threat.

    The dignitary commended the role of Pakistan for regional peace and stability, especially the efforts of Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism. Both sides agreed to resume staff level talks as soon as Covid situation improves and enhance bilateral defence cooperation, especially in the fields of training, joint exercises and anti piracy measures. In the end, COAS thanked the Japanese defence minister for offering assistance against locust threat.
     
    It's a new development
     
