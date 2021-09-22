What's new

COAS inaugurated Centre of Integrated Air Def Battle Management (CIADBAM) - ISPR .

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1440667401188634638


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1440670422257659912

COAS inaugurates latest CIADBAM, underscores greater synchronisation to tackle battlefield challenges
Wed, 22 Sep 2021, 6:23 PM
https://www.app.com.pk/national/coa...ronisation-to-tackle-battlefield-challenges/#
COAS inaugurates latest CIADBAM, underscores greater synchronisation to tackle battlefield challenges

RAWALPINDI, Sep 22 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday inaugurated state-of-the-art Center of Integrated Air Defence Battle Management (CIADBAM) and said there was need for greater cooperation, integration and synchronisation to tackle complex and fluid future battle field challenges.
Commander Army Air Defence Command, Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan briefed the COAS regarding Air Defence battle management procedures and complete functioning of newly built CIADBAM, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release received here.

Commending Pakistan Army Air Defence which has progressed phenomenally over the years and was ready to take on any misadventure by enemy in aerial frontiers of Pakistan, the COAS appreciated their professionalism, expressing complete satisfaction on operational readiness.

It added that Pakistan Army Air Defence was equipped with sophisticated, highly accurate and lethal long range weapon systems.

CIADBAM will provide an integrated environment for synchronised and effective articulation of Air Defence battle from top tier of command down to individual weapon system.

Simulator complex in the facility is capable of projecting various dynamic scenarios which can be configured and developed as per the latest intricacies and challenges of Air Defence Battle.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1440671138707771398


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1440681430862876672



https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=302834281677180
 
Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:
So some long range air defence system on the way to Pakistan
S350 or HQ 9C one of these will be fine.
Does India have something like this?
By double edged I mean - centralized and integrated can also mean critical failure points that can bring the system down. So though it at first tends to give you this feeling of battle field awareness, if it is not highly secured, hardened, with ability to sustain operations even upon central failure (disruption), then enemy will bring tactics to bear that will hit these central points. From my limited experience these systems and their deployment is often left open to such weaknesses (especially in Pakistan). I remember once stating to some uniformed folks, that their so called vaunted comms systems (which they were speaking up in terms of security) are perhaps less secure than messenger pigeons. Approx 12 years after that discussion it was proven true. Technology is good if done right, if done wrong it can be devastating.
 
How?
How?
I think I responded on that earlier. If you need more details let me know. Might be too boring and technical. Basically I would be answering the question on how to erode the efficacy of a centralized operation center. Obviously there is the obvious kinetic op to take this centralized ops center out, which lends additional challenges.
 
