COAS inaugurated Centre of Integrated Air Def Battle Management (CIADBAM) - ISPR .

Muhammad Saftain Anjum said:

S350 or HQ 9C one of these will be fine.

@iLION12345_1



Does India have something like this? So some long range air defence system on the way to PakistanS350 or HQ 9C one of these will be fine.Does India have something like this? Click to expand...

By double edged I mean - centralized and integrated can also mean critical failure points that can bring the system down. So though it at first tends to give you this feeling of battle field awareness, if it is not highly secured, hardened, with ability to sustain operations even upon central failure (disruption), then enemy will bring tactics to bear that will hit these central points. From my limited experience these systems and their deployment is often left open to such weaknesses (especially in Pakistan). I remember once stating to some uniformed folks, that their so called vaunted comms systems (which they were speaking up in terms of security) are perhaps less secure than messenger pigeons. Approx 12 years after that discussion it was proven true. Technology is good if done right, if done wrong it can be devastating.