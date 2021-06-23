What's new

COAS in Azerbaijan

Taimoor Khan

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
12,536
4
18,876
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ispr.gov.pk)



General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on a two days long official visit to Republic of Azerbaijan called on His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and His Excellency Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan at Baku, today.
...
Rawalpindi - June 21, 2021
No PR-109/2021-ISPR

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on a two days long official visit to Republic of Azerbaijan called on His Excellency Mr Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and His Excellency Colonel General Hasanov Zakir Asgar Oglu, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Azerbaijan at Baku, today.
During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan Peace Process and bilateral defence and security cooperation in various fields were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan share common values based on rich cultural, religious and historical affinities and have tremendous geo-strategic significance / potential for mutually beneficial and enhanced cooperation at all forums. COAS also expressed Pakistan Army’s desire to further enhance bilateral military cooperation and regional partnership between the two countries.
The dignitaries thanked COAS for Pakistan support to Azerbaijan at all international forums.
Earlier on arrival at Ministry of Defence, COAS was also presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out military contingent.



1624445909532.png


1624445920757.png


1624445939001.png


1624445960310.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

ghazi52
COAS on a two days long official visit to Republic of Azerbaijan
Replies
7
Views
373
ummarz
ummarz
BRAVO_
Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm determination to enhance diplomatic, security cooperation
Replies
5
Views
399
TNT
TNT
BHarwana
COAS, Ambassador of Azerbaijan discuss matters of mutual interest
Replies
0
Views
504
BHarwana
BHarwana
Zarvan
UAE Commander of Land Forces calls on COAS Bajwa
Replies
5
Views
1K
Oracle
Oracle
Yankee-stani
Importance of Afghanistan, Allama Iqbal’s view Share:
Replies
8
Views
474
Tps43
Tps43

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom