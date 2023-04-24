What's new

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Shah is on a four-day official visit to China

.,.,

COAS Asim Munir arrives in China on four-day official visit​

Army chief is visiting Beijing to enhance bilateral military relations, says ISPR

News Desk
April 25, 2023

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has arrived in China on a four-day official visit, the military’s media wing said on Monday.

“COAS is on a four day official visit to China for enhancing bilateral military relations,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a brief statement.

No further details were provided.

In January this year, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir travelled to Saudi Arabia and the UAE on his first official visit abroad since his appointment. According to the ISPR, the army chief undertook the visit from January 4 to 10.

Last week, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif lauded COAS Gen Asim Munir's efforts for securing financial commitments from friendly countries, one of the last conditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for restoring its lending.
 
COAS in china:
images (45).jpeg
 

