COAS General (r) Asim Munir's security briefing in Parliament

Acetic Acid
- May 10, 2021
Army failed to do its job, it should be dismantled - it's just sucking our dwindling dollar reserves.because of security issues Army is not able to support election process.
London Plan.
little extreme nai ho gaya?Army failed to do its job, it should be dismantled - it's just sucking our dwindling dollar reserves.
True, all departments need to be dismantled, and reestablished from ground up.little extreme nai ho gaya?
if we think like that, which Dept. in Pakistan did or doing its job?
MashaAllah. Itni civilian baladasti.
Actually. they are perfectly able to do their job. They just get over-ethusiastic and try to do others' jobs as well. Which is the problem here.Army failed to do its job, it should be dismantled - it's just sucking our dwindling dollar reserves.
You are right, lets make Naqvi caretaker of Pakistan meanwhile.True, all departments need to be dismantled, and reestablished from ground up.
True, but to cure the sick, you must kill the virus/cancer, so perhaps you're right, we just need to rid ourselves of certain individual sitting on top.You are right, lets make Naqvi caretaker of Pakistan meanwhile.
Need to cure the sick not kill. if there is no hope or cure than everyone should calm down and go for umrah with NS.
Do you think, we can just nuke the Pakistan and solve all problems?
now this is what i like.we just need to rid ourselves of certain individual sitting on top.
all is BS talks he is extension of bajwa . in fact bajwa was right that next COAS will be worse then bajwa . this PPP/PMLN'S RETIRED ARMY CHIEF nothing more and he serving the owners like a good servant .
The COAS remarked that the centre-of-gravity of the state are the people.