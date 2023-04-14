What's new

COAS General (r) Asim Munir's security briefing in Parliament

Acetic Acid

Last edited:
Imran Khan

all is BS talks he is extension of bajwa . in fact bajwa was right that next COAS will be worse then bajwa . this PPP/PMLN'S RETIRED ARMY CHIEF nothing more and he serving the owners like a good servant .
 
villageidiot

undercover JIX

Mugen said:
True, all departments need to be dismantled, and reestablished from ground up.
You are right, lets make Naqvi caretaker of Pakistan meanwhile.

Need to cure the sick not kill. if there is no hope or cure than everyone should calm down and go for umrah with NS.

Do you think, we can just nuke the Pakistan and solve all problems?
 
Mugen

undercover JIX said:
You are right, lets make Naqvi caretaker of Pakistan meanwhile.

Need to cure the sick not kill. if there is no hope or cure than everyone should calm down and go for umrah with NS.

Do you think, we can just nuke the Pakistan and solve all problems?
True, but to cure the sick, you must kill the virus/cancer, so perhaps you're right, we just need to rid ourselves of certain individual sitting on top.
 
undercover JIX

Mugen said:
we just need to rid ourselves of certain individual sitting on top.
now this is what i like.

In my POV Supreme Court has a golden opportunity to use Article 6 on whole gang of PDM and Army Leadership which is breaking constitution to avoid elections.

majority of filth could be cleaned. Death Plenty for all.
 
N.Siddiqui

Imran Khan said:
all is BS talks he is extension of bajwa . in fact bajwa was right that next COAS will be worse then bajwa . this PPP/PMLN'S RETIRED ARMY CHIEF nothing more and he serving the owners like a good servant .
Since he is weak and handpicked, it also mean he will yield to the pressure from Awam and to SC. He can change his stance like he is doing now.

Whilst briefing national politicians on the upcoming operation, the Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir congratulated the parliamentarians of the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan.

The COAS remarked that the centre-of-gravity of the state are the people.
 

