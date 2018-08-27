/ Register

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on PM Imran Khan today at PM Office

Discussion in 'Pakistani Siasat' started by Path-Finder, Aug 27, 2018 at 2:49 PM.

    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Lol at Bajwas expression
     
    Pakistan Army '

    Pakistan Army ' FULL MEMBER

    فوج کے افسران اب فلیٹ میں رھینگے

    It is heard from reliable sources that Imran Khan on the advice of COAS will also review perks of Army Officers to strength Austerity Drive and set an example of leading from the front.
    #COAS Agreed on following and announces will follow soon .
    1. All 4/3/2 and 1 star houses along with Houses of Station commanders , logistic Area commanders , Static instalation commandants , Depot commanders will be auctioned or converted into hostels for Orphans of shuhadas .

    2. All Army messes and guest houses will be privatized on the lines of KP govt tourism dept as million and millions are spent on its maintenance beside huge human resource is utilized / employed .

    3. Policy of alloting plots to army officers as service benefits shall be stopped forthwith except benefits of shuhadas .

    4. NCB or servant will not be provided as its misuse of human resources and burden of govt exchanger all Govt officers shall be treated under the same police .

    5. All four star and below will be using only 1000 Cc cars as per federal govt policy .

    6. No air cargo or heli service will be allowed to any army officer . All officers shall be using road services for meeting and other official duties . Heli service will only be allowed after special permission from COAS on case to case basis
    .
    7. All two star and below shall remove AC from their offices as per army rules and stand operating procedures .

    8. All Available DHA plots will be auctioned and amount will be deposited for Debt clearance and Construction of dam .
    9. 50 % concession votuers is waved off .

    10. All Army officers residences must be metered and they must pay electricity as per normal rates
    Someone confirm !!!
     
    alee92nawaz

    alee92nawaz FULL MEMBER

    Hahahahahhahahahahhahhahahahahhahahahah
     
    Captain77W

    Captain77W FULL MEMBER

    Expect a coup then
     
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    No way really?
     
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    That sounds like April fool
     
    khawaja07

    khawaja07 FULL MEMBER

    Well considering the previous announcements, this is not that far fetched but who knows we'll see in the coming days..
     
    LoveIcon

    LoveIcon ELITE MEMBER

    Looks like planted rumor to pit government against military.
     
    Norwegian

    Norwegian ELITE MEMBER

    Yes it's all rumors
     
    Retired Troll

    Retired Troll ELITE MEMBER

    Yahoodi saazish ?
     
