COAS General Bajwa's message to the people of occupied Kashmir on defence and martyrs day

*RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Bajwa on Thursday paid homage to the heroes of 1965 war with India and the country’s martyrs in its ongoing war on terror*.Addressing a ceremony held at General Headquarters on Defence and Martyrs Day, the COAS said that the country’s valiant soldiers taught India a befitting lesson in 1965 and crushed all their dreams.The army chief also saluted the people of India-Occupied Kashmir who have stood firm before the Indian aggression to demand their right to self-determination.Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief guest on the occasion.The ceremony was attended by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, three services chiefs, Ministers, Senators, MNAs, ambassadors, diplomats, military and civilian officials and people from various walks of life.