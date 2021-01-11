What's new

COAS General Bajwa meets PM Imran Khan

ASKardar

ASKardar

FULL MEMBER
Oct 2, 2019
606
1
1,325
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Soft-Warning
ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan here in Islamabad at the Prime Minister’s office.

https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=260979659023048

Director-General Inter-Services Intelligence Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid was also present in the meeting.

Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting.

On Jan. 11, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had met with PM Imran to discuss the Machh incident, Afghan peace process, Indian ceasefire violations along Line of Control (LoC) and regional security matters.

The civil-military leadership expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the Machh incident and had vowed to bring the culprits behind the Machh tragedy to justice at all costs.

arynews.tv

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets PM Imran Khan

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan here in Islamabad at the Prime Minister’s office, ARY News reported.
arynews.tv arynews.tv
 
Last edited by a moderator:
Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
8,634
0
20,817
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
May be the coas could convince our stubborn prime minister that when you make a Covenant with Allah in public that, if given power I'd struggle hard to trun the country into Riyasat Madina , then you dont run national level campaign exhausting state resources to get an agent of intel sood khor mafia elected as senator
 
Riz

Riz

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
3,975
-1
6,311
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Maybe bajwa want to say imran.. Dont ever try to chase our illegal kids zardari and nawaza or we will surprise u just like we did yesterday
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
3,596
5
6,732
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Let's see what is the going rate for Chairman Senate. We have cheap thugs everywhere in this country. :lol:
 
X

Xone

FULL MEMBER
Oct 13, 2019
404
0
450
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
COAS gave the PM vote of confidence, while the NA will show this confidence later.

ARMalik said:
Let's see what is the going rate for Chairman Senate. We have cheap thugs everywhere in this country.
Click to expand...
Where were the rich thugs at the time of previous Chairman Senate? oh no they were rightly selecting the chairman senate at that time. No need to so hyper.
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
3,596
5
6,732
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Xone said:
COAS gave the PM vote of confidence, while the NA will show this confidence later.


Where were the rich thugs at the time of previous Chairman Senate? oh no they were rightly selecting the chairman senate at that time. No need to so hyper.
Click to expand...
Not sure what genius point you are trying to make, but Seriously dude, these a-holes are ALL Corrupt including many Generals. It is free for all lunch for these blood sucking hyenas. And by the way, the very fact that COAS wants to give IK a vote of confidence means there is interference by the Military. Specially letting go of Corrupt Nawazo to UK was decided by the Military.
 
Salza

Salza

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 20, 2014
6,976
-1
10,509
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
it could very well be their last meeting if PTI doesn't win March 12 elections.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Norwegian
COAS, DG ISI important meeting with PM Imran Khan on internal security
2
Replies
19
Views
1K
S A L M A N.
S A L M A N.
ghazi52
PM, COAS pledges to bring justice to the culprits of Machh incident
Replies
1
Views
263
Zarvan
Zarvan
S
Air chief meets PM Imran to discuss PAF matters
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
Ali_Baba
Ali_Baba
Morpheus
Envoys of Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia call on COAS Qamar Bajwa: ISPR
Replies
0
Views
297
Morpheus
Morpheus
ASKardar
COAS Bajwa meets PM Imran on sidelines of CJP's oath taking ceremony
Replies
4
Views
830
mingle
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom