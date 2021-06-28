COAS General Bajwa Invites Bilawal Bhutto

Gen Bajwa invites Bilawal to his son’s Walima ceremony
Top Story
News Report
July 25, 2021
RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday telephoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and invited him to the Walima ceremony of his son.
The COAS extending the invitation to the PPP chairman is seen in political circles as a positive gesture. It was still not known if a similar invitation was extended to the PML's top leadership or not.
_____________________________________
_____________________________________
Curious.. very curious.
