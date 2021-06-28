What's new

COAS General Bajwa Invites Bilawal Bhutto

Gen Bajwa invites Bilawal to his son’s Walima ceremony
July 25, 2021


Gen Bajwa invites Bilawal to his son’s Walima ceremony

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday telephoned Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and invited him to the Walima ceremony of his son.
The COAS extending the invitation to the PPP chairman is seen in political circles as a positive gesture. It was still not known if a similar invitation was extended to the PML's top leadership or not.

Curious.. very curious.
 
Looks like PML-N are totally out now, This guy is only being prepped if shit is going to go sideways with PTI in their next term. Let's see, maybe the hidden government is safeguarding themselves or using this as leverage.
 
This is alright, unlike father of Maryam his father is not convicted by Arshad Malik.
 
