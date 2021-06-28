What's new

COAS Gen Bajwa and DG ISI expected to brief the parliamentarians on national security

Zarvan

Zarvan

Apr 28, 2011
COAS Gen Bajwa and DG ISI expected to brief the parliamentarians on national security and developments with regards to Afghanistan on July 1 in the Parliament. All govt and opposition leaders invited.
 
Nov 11, 2015
It is about potential CIA bases in Pakistan or any joint mechanism for that matter
 
May 22, 2016
I hope that is not the caae. But, If that turns out to be the case after all that.l, then that would be a massive retraction of the stated policy and end of IK.
 
Feb 14, 2016
Really feel sad for Pakistan. Those who are sitting in the parliament are the most incompetent and the most corrupt people of Pakistan and they are in control of state policies on Pakistan. and sometimes these people threaten the state that if they are cornered or asked about their corruption they will release the state secrets to the public and the enemies. Just imagine bilawal bhutto getting briefed by army chief and DG ISI on national security. Pakistan is surely a banana republic.
For progress in any field a person needs to get specified training for a few years. Then he gets into the lowest level in that particular field and with experience and hard work he rises but in Pakistani politics there is no such training. Any filthy rich or a kid born in a bloody political family can reach the highest level and call shots in Pakistan.
This is not democracy, This is not dictatorship. This is just a JOKE.
 
Apr 28, 2011
Guess what who imposed Bhutto and Nawaz Shareef on us ???
Source will also come the moment channels have written article on this. Right now it's all over twitter soon it would be all over news channels. It's happening.
 
May 22, 2016
Well with sad heart, I agree with you that we are that republic that you stated. It hurts me to use that word for pakistan.
 
Apr 5, 2017
so patience is not a virtue in your church?
 
Feb 14, 2016
You have a genuine point but don't forget millions in Pakistan still love Nawaz and Bilawal.
 
