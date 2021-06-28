COAS Gen Bajwa and DG ISI expected to brief the parliamentarians on national security

Really feel sad for Pakistan. Those who are sitting in the parliament are the most incompetent and the most corrupt people of Pakistan and they are in control of state policies on Pakistan. and sometimes these people threaten the state that if they are cornered or asked about their corruption they will release the state secrets to the public and the enemies. Just imagine bilawal bhutto getting briefed by army chief and DG ISI on national security. Pakistan is surely a banana republic.

For progress in any field a person needs to get specified training for a few years. Then he gets into the lowest level in that particular field and with experience and hard work he rises but in Pakistani politics there is no such training. Any filthy rich or a kid born in a bloody political family can reach the highest level and call shots in Pakistan.

This is not democracy, This is not dictatorship. This is just a JOKE.