If allocation for pension is included, then the total outlay for defence stands at Rs 4.31 lakh crore which accounts for 15.47 per cent of the total central government expenditure for the year 2019-20 The chart you shared is quite ominous. It portrays that our defense spending is 17% meanwhile Indias defense spending is 8% of the total budget. In reality this isn't true, both our and their defense spending is almost the same as percentage of total budget. And yes our 17% defense spending also includes pension payments.