What's new

COAS & DG ISI reached Kabul to meet Afghanistan leadership - ISPR .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,777
3
4,873
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Kabul, Afghanistan for a day long official visit today.
...
Rawalpindi - May 10, 2021
No PR-87/2021-ISPR

General Qamar Jawed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), visited Kabul, Afghanistan for a day long official visit today. He held meeting with H.E Ashraf Ghani, President of Afghanistan. General Sir Nicholas Patrick Carter, Chief of the Defence Staff UK was also present during the meeting.
Matters of mutual interest, current developments in Afghan Peace Process, enhanced bilateral security & defence cooperation and need for effective border management between the two brotherly countries were discussed. COAS reiterated that a peaceful Afghanistan means a peaceful region in general and a peaceful Pakistan in particular. We will always support "Afghan led-Afghan Owned" Peace Process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders. Afghan President thanked COAS for a meaningful discussion and appreciated Pakistan's sincere & positive role in Afghan Peace Process.
Later, COAS also called on H.E. Dr Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan and discussed matters related to Afghan Peace Process.
Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter Services Intelligence, accompanied COAS during the visit.


-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-0-




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1391701748918652930






https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1391729680340901890





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1391729691405520903
 
Last edited:
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,185
2
77,355
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Will Mr Bajwa discuss recent terrorist attacks on our soldiers from Afghan soil and presence of anti Pakistan elements in Afghanistan or are they acceptable losses to him?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom