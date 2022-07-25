COAS chairs Corps Commanders Conference at GHQ | ISPR | July 2022 .

Login • Instagram Welcome back to Instagram. Sign in to check out what your friends, family & interests have been capturing & sharing around the world.

Corps Commanders have reaffirmed resolve of the armed forces to extend complete support to civil administration in rescue and rehabilitation activities.This resolved was expressed at 49th Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi on Monday with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair.General Bajwa lauded successful ongoing counter terrorism operations and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure security of borders and safety of masses.The forum also took comprehensive review of the security situation with particular focus on Border and Internal Security.The Army Chief appreciated the efforts of formations in relief operations to mitigate challenges of people affected due to floods and heavy rainfalls in the country.