What's new

COAS chairs Corps Commanders Conference at GHQ | ISPR | July 2022 .

Pakistan Ka Beta

Pakistan Ka Beta

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
2,669
7
7,008
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Corps Commanders review country’s security situation

July 25, 2022
1020656921658757801.jpg


Corps Commanders have reaffirmed resolve of the armed forces to extend complete support to civil administration in rescue and rehabilitation activities.
This resolved was expressed at 49th Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi on Monday with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair.
General Bajwa lauded successful ongoing counter terrorism operations and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure security of borders and safety of masses.
The forum also took comprehensive review of the security situation with particular focus on Border and Internal Security.
The Army Chief appreciated the efforts of formations in relief operations to mitigate challenges of people affected due to floods and heavy rainfalls in the country.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551569177277874176




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551548496892788737




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551548504060854272






Login • Instagram

Welcome back to Instagram. Sign in to check out what your friends, family & interests have been capturing & sharing around the world.
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com
 
Last edited:
nangyale

nangyale

SENIOR MEMBER
May 31, 2010
2,152
10
1,969
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Pakistan Ka Beta said:
Corps Commanders review country’s security situation

July 25, 2022
1020656921658757801.jpg


Corps Commanders have reaffirmed resolve of the armed forces to extend complete support to civil administration in rescue and rehabilitation activities.
This resolved was expressed at 49th Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi on Monday with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair.
General Bajwa lauded successful ongoing counter terrorism operations and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure security of borders and safety of masses.
The forum also took comprehensive review of the security situation with particular focus on Border and Internal Security.
The Army Chief appreciated the efforts of formations in relief operations to mitigate challenges of people affected due to floods and heavy rainfalls in the country.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551569177277874176




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551548496892788737




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551548504060854272



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551546415842828291



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551546420855029763




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551546423765864448
Click to expand...
Decision has been taken to offer phull shaport to Donald Lu and any state department officials who can give the Khaki chiefs some dollars.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
5,632
3
7,449
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Ab banda kaya kahay.... hor chuppo... except flood management, how can they handle 'dakhali' security..
 
T

truthseeker2010

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2010
3,888
0
4,708
Pakistan Ka Beta said:
Corps Commanders review country’s security situation

July 25, 2022
1020656921658757801.jpg


Corps Commanders have reaffirmed resolve of the armed forces to extend complete support to civil administration in rescue and rehabilitation activities.
This resolved was expressed at 49th Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi on Monday with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the chair.
General Bajwa lauded successful ongoing counter terrorism operations and paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of officers and men to ensure security of borders and safety of masses.
The forum also took comprehensive review of the security situation with particular focus on Border and Internal Security.
The Army Chief appreciated the efforts of formations in relief operations to mitigate challenges of people affected due to floods and heavy rainfalls in the country.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551569177277874176




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551548496892788737




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551548504060854272






Login • Instagram

Welcome back to Instagram. Sign in to check out what your friends, family & interests have been capturing & sharing around the world.
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com
Click to expand...

If face expressions are any indicator, the situation is pretty f***** for bajwa.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 10, Members: 4, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

Pakistan Ka Beta
CJCSC, Tri-services Chiefs discuss Pakistan’s defence & security environment| July 2022 | ISPR .
Replies
2
Views
309
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
Pakistan Ka Beta
79th Formation Commanders’ Conference was held at GHQ - April 2022 .
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
Dil Pakistan
Dil Pakistan
Acetic Acid
  • Locked
80th Formation Commanders Conference (2nd in span of 2 months)
Replies
0
Views
774
Acetic Acid
Acetic Acid
Pakistan Ka Beta
CJCSC is on Official visit to Iran | Radio Pakistan | July 2022 .
Replies
1
Views
506
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan Ka Beta
244th Corps Commanders Conference was held at GHQ today - PTV News .
Replies
1
Views
474
Signalian
Signalian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom